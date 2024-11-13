50 Cent & Busta Rhymes Taunt Each Other Over Bad Haircuts In Merciless Instagram Tirade

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Join the fun on Instagram as 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes compete for the title of worst haircut.

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes provided their followers on Instagram with an entertaining back-and-forth over who has had the worst haircut between the two of them.

On Tuesday (November 12), both New York rappers trolled each other in a series of posts targeting their previous hairdos or in this case, hair-don’ts. In his initial carousel post, 50 Cent targeted not only Busta Rhymes but also DJ Khaled and Fat Joe, who are currently endorsing a hair color treatment product for men along with former model Tyson Beckford.

“Nah why crazy s### be happening and [ninja emoji]’s don’t say nothing,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post. “I think @fatjoe, Khaled and Tyson need to intervene here. Lol WTF”

In addition to posting a screenshot of Fat Joe and DJ Khaled’s hair dye product, 50 Cent also shared a video of himself reacting to the viral clip of Busta Rhymes. In the hilarious video, Busta is seen explaining the dishes comprising a massive catering meal he was enjoying using a patois accent. However, Fifty used the clip as a vehicle to roast Busta Rhymes by pointing out that he appeared to have become a victim of a Barber heavy-handed use of Bigen enhancement dye powder.

“Yo n###as out of line, yo,” 50 Cent said in the video. “ How they let the N#### Busta [Busta Rhymes] paint his whole head like that?”

He continued, targeting Busta Rhymes’ longtime hypeman Splifstar, adding, “That n###a Spliffstar you try to act like you Busta’s friend — how f##k you let him go outside looking like that?”

Busta quickly fired back at Fifty in a post of his own in which he shared a snapshot of the G-Unit mogul and trolled him over his curly locks that he said like they stink, among other things.

“WHEN YOU GOT THIS TYPE A CRAZY S##T GOIN FOR NOBODY IS SAYING NOTHING,” Busta Rhymes wrote in the caption of the post. “WHAT TYPE ADVISORS YOU LISTENING TO BRUH??? WHAT THE F### IN A 100 JARS OF TCB GEL TYPE S### IS THIS MY N####?? @50cent C’MON MAN!! BY THE WAY FIF, THIS S### LOOK LIKE YA JERRY CURL STINK TOO BRUDDAH!!”

50 Cent replied in the comments, “This was for a movie [camera emoji] Fool, your Head look like a pain job ! LOL.”

Considering he always has to get the last laugh, 50 Cent fired back at Busta Rhymes and yet another post in which he doubled down on his offensive rhetoric targeting Busta’s faulty haircut enhancements.

“I ain’t f##king with nobody but n###as always gotta try to one-up on me right,” 50 Cent said in the video. “I get a banging leather jacket, this n###a Busta get a leather lineup.”

Busta Rhymes appeared to concede defeat after reacting to the video, along with other artists such as Gorilla Zoe, Swizz Beatz and more, who shared crying laughing emojis in the comment section of the post.