50 Cent Casually Comments On Feuding Rappers A$AP Rocky & Drake’s Ongoing Legal Battles

50 Cent is somehow both supporting A$AP Rocky and Drake at the same time.

50 Cent is once again giving his two cents about the current rap news cycle, leading him to comment on feuding rappers A$AP Rocky and Drake’s legal issues.

On Monday (February 3), the G-Unit Films and TV mogul appeared in part two of his recent interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts Gillie Da King and Wallo.



In the video, Fifty spent a moment speaking about Drake’s legal battle with Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” And while he appeared to be on Drizzy’s side, he also dished out some harsh truths about the case.

“You can do everything wrong with a record and it still go where it’s supposed to go, in the beginning,” 50 Cent said while speaking on an artists tragectory. “Because they’re deciding you new, they’re finding you. The audience.” 50 Cent speaks on Drake trying to sue UMG with Wallo & Gillie pic.twitter.com/msTA6wr7U3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 3, 2025

As he continued, Fifty explained that a switch flips once an artist creates a platform for themselves, and as a result, ended up both qualifying and debunking Drake’s claims against UMG about boosting Kendrick’s Grammy Award-Winning hit.

“After you establish yourself as an established artist, you cannot work without a plan,” he said. “It has to come out and be orchestrated properly for you to have the hit. That’s why I’m going to say, we talking about Drake suing Universal—they did everything Drake said they did. They did it. But, they did it for Drake too.”

When pressed by Gillie and Wallo about whether or not the rumored record label machine worked in the same way for him, he made sure to differentiate himself and his career.

“My s### was already headed that way,” he said.

On the other hand, 50 Cent turned around and offered his latest thoughts on Rocky’s gun assault trial, which has become a media circus in Los Angeles amid court room appearances from Rihanna and testimony from the defendant, the Harlem rapper’s former friend A$AP Relli.

In a screenshot he shared in an Instagram post on February 3, Fifty mocked the news of Relli being a wanted man on two separate New Jersey warrants at the time of his testimony.

“Now what’s the chances of that, on the stand, on the run,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. “Yeah throw this whole case away. This guy is trying to get some money that’s all. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

This isn’t the first time Fifty has mocked Relli, who accused Rocky of shooting him during a 2021 altercation in Hollywood. He reacted to a clip of Relli’s testimony from the second day of Rocky’s trial on January 28 in another IG post in which he slammed Relli in the caption, accusing him of orchestrating a shakedown.

“Man I hope Rockie alright this fool just want some money,” he wrote. “We seen this movie before it’s a re run, sucker ass [ninja emoji] smhmh.”

See Fifty’s latest post on Rocky’s trial in the post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)