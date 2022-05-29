Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Cameroon recording artist named Show Yoh 237 tattooed 50 Cent’s face on his back, and 50 had nothing but jokes! Read more!

So many rappers have idolized 50 Cent.

People have said Casanova 2X and Pop Smoke were mini versions of the rapper by using aspects of his signature baritone on their tracks.

But one rapper took it a step further. A Cameroon recording artist named Show Yoh 237 got the multi-platinum selling chart-topper inked on his back.

What was supposed to be a sophisticated ode to his hero turned out to be a juvenile, amateur tattoo of the rap Queens, New York rap star.

Show Yoh 237 posted his back tattoo on his Instagram and captioned, “Celebrate ur role models and Show them true love, so that you can also be Celebrate too in future!💙🤍❤🇺🇸 Showing true love to my father @50cent❣ My mentor in the music world 👑🌍 Keep watching Pop CORN.”

The three-part work of art has the words “Father and Son” with a stylized image of the artist and his Hip-Hop moniker, 50 Cent.

No one laughed harder than the “Get Rich or Die Tryin” rapper himself.

The Grammy winner reposted the image of Show Yoh’s back and said,

“WTF, you go do boy? i need the Best portrait Tattoo artist to fix this. @showyoh237 who did this s### man?”

One might have thought 50’s insult would have embarrassed the African artist. But it did not. Show Yoh 237 was honored by the backhanded shout-out.

He reposted 50’s post and captioned, “Ohhh God!!!! G WTF!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Can’t believed what my eyes are seeing @50cent ma dad and all the way career just posted. I DID ALL THIS FOR LOVE OF THE FATHER AND INSPIRATION U HAVE IMPACTED IN ME. An YESS I’M READY TO FIX THIS ON GAD.”

His followers had mixed reviews. Some said, “Nah that ain’t 50 cent that’s the Penny” mocking the artistic rendering.

Others were hyped too, saying, “showyoh ma n#### blown” and “glad 50 noticed though.”

What do you think?