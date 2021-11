Rapper 50 Cent had some pretty funny jokes from Madonna, over a racy photo shoot she posted to her Instagram account earlier this week!

50 Cent’s trolling has no boundaries. This time, the rapper put pop star Madonna, in the crosshairs.

Earlier this week, Madonna blasted Instagram for removing her photoshoot. She claimed the platform took down her pictures for showing a small portion of her nipple.

Madonna republished the pictures on Thanksgiving (November 25th), but not everyone was thankful.

50 Cent caught wind of the series of snaps, which show Madonna sprawled out on a bed in sheer, see-through leggings. A variety of images showcase Madonna’s 63-year-old butt, which seemed to offend 50 Cent.

“Yo this is the funniest s###! LOL,” 50 Cent wrote. “That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

50 Cent followed up with another image from the infamous Life Call commercial promoting its medical alarm system for elderly people.

The meme features an old woman and the words “Help! I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!”

The rap star continued to clown Madonna by claiming he was remaking “The Wizard Of Oz,” with a hilarious photoshop the version of a house landing on Madonna.

Take a look: