The network said they wanted female-centric content, but never quite made it happen.

No one is off-limits to the fire when 50 Cent feels like blasting people on social media.

He got smoke for artists, executives, friends, family members, workers, and even the network where he has made a career as a filmmaker.

A perfect example can be seen in a recent post on Instagram.

The Queens native and Houston resident wrote in his caption, “This is STARZ and its premium women’s mandate. Falling flat on its face and acting like they don’t see it’s not working. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 is talking about a 2019 mandate the network put into play to include more women in the programming. When Starz’s Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Hirsch announced the new direction, he said he wanted to target women 24 to 54, believing the fanbase was “more loyal.”

Hirsch said, “We’ve done a lot of research around that and figured out that women are twice as likely to buy apps that are under $10; they’re more loyal; their lifetime value on a digital side is much longer.”

“Whether we were smart enough to figure that out or we backed into it, we’ve seen it and are now leaning into it in a big way,” Hirsch continued.

One of the moves the network touted three years ago to the Hollywood reporter was Mary J. Blige’s casting in “Power Book II: Ghost.” They said they wanted to be “female-centric” without competing with other networks like Lifetime.

The “Get Rich or Die Tryin” rapper is probably cracking up since his original “Power” Universe continues to drive amazing viewership numbers for Starz.

In February, “Power Book IV: Force” was the most-watched premiere in Starz history, raking in 3.3 million viewers in the United States alone. Fif broke his record to top it all off.

Before “Force,” season 2’s finale of “Power Book II: Ghost” was the most-watched show in Starz’s history.