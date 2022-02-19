50 Cent To Make An Action Film Based On Black Comic Book ‘Xerø’

Rapper 50 Cent is jumping into the action film world after optioning a comic book called ‘Xerø’ from Christopher Priest. Read more!

Move over D.C. and Marvel: rapper 50 Cent is jumping into the action film world after optioning a comic book called “Xerø” from Christopher Priest.

The Queens rapper’s company, G-Unit Film & Television, will develop the project alongside Color Farm Media into a full-out movie.

According to Deadline, “Xerø” is about a Black government assassin named Trane Walker who has the ill superpower to turn himself into a white man, blend in with the international elite and cause a ruckus.

The fictional Trane Walker lives in East St. Louis, where no one knows that he uses his unique ability to travel to Casino Royale in Europe and kill folk while on assignment.

“There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes,” the “How to Rob” rapper-turned-film executive stated. “Watch as we build ‘Xerø’ into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media. I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all-new way.”

Priest, the creator of “Xerø” said, “‘Xerø’ depicts a slow-moving car wreck at the intersection of race and class. The commonality of struggle represented by the life experiences of Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, G-Unit Film & Television, and Color Farm assure a broad depth of first-hand appreciation for that delicate balance. It’s exciting to be working together to create this new world.”

Comic book vet and “The Cosby Show” alum Erika Alexander joins Ben Arnon for Color Farm and Joseph Illidge, who serves as CEO of the newly-launched production and publishing company, Illuminous, as partners for this film.

No word on who the team is considering for the lead role.