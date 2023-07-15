50 Cent Compares Eminem’s Album Sales To His: “Only Eminem Sold More Than Me”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper celebrates his squad being on the top of the list.

50 Cent has no problem staking his claim as the best at whatever he’s doing—whether it’s his liquor brand, television series or music. The rapper-turned-mogul recently took to Instagram to post a collage of the “Top 10 Rap Album With Highest 1st Week Sales”’ in rap history.

“The funny s### is only @eminem sold more then me,” he wrote in the caption. “I made [ninja]’s so uncomfortable they don’t want to remember. LOL.”

According to the meme, Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show are the only two albums to out-sell 50 Cent’s The Massacre in their opening weeks.

Fans flooded this comment section to celebrate (and reminisce) on that time in their lives.

“People don’t want to admit it but 2000-2005 Shady/Aftermath is untouchable,” one person wrote.

“I shoveled snow to get that Get Rich!”

Others that made the list other than the “Dr. Dre alums” were Lil Wayne, Kanye West and Drake.