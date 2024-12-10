50 Cent Defends Drake Over Explosive Industry Allegations: “They’re Guilty” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is speaking up in defense of Drake after the Toronto superstar took legal action against UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

50 Cent addressed the petitions during a recent interview on Big Boy TV. He began by suggesting record labels might intervene if a particular artist becomes too successful.

“I think it’s a point where you win repeatedly, to the audience and even the artist community is going, if you win again, how I’ma have my chance to win?” he stated. “So they would rather see Kendrick in that slot and Drake, you get out of here.”

50 Cent continued backing Drake and insisting he had a valid argument.

“That’s really the way it goes,” he added. “What he’s saying the system’s done, they done that. They’re guilty of what he said they did.”

Earlier this month, Drake sent shockwaves through the music industry with his bombshell petitions accusing UMG of illegally boosting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and the Compton MC of defamation for “falsely accusing him of being a sex offender.”

50 Cent went on to compare his past feud with The Game to Drake and K. Dot’s battle.

“While I am Interscope, they are G-Unit and G-Not at the same time,” 50 added. “On the same system, the same person delivering the record telling you to play 50 Cent is delivering the record saying play [The] Game. And it’s just business. They are looking at it like it’s business.”

Nonetheless, 50 Cent conceded that Drake would also have benefited from any advantages K. Dot received.

He added, “But everything that they said that they did for Kendrick is something they did for [Drake].”

Understandably, unlike 50 Cent, Pusha T was not so quick to defend Drake. He recently claimed K. Dot was “really talking to his soul,” on “Not Like Us,” leading Drake to take legal action.

Check out Pusha’s remarks below and Fiddy’s comments in the video above. The Drake and Kendrick Lamar discussion begins around the 24:00 minute mark.