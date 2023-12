50 Cent has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics since Cassie Ventura filed her shocking lawsuit against her ex on November 16. For the past three weeks, the Power mogul has posted multiple memes mocking Diddy while promising a new documentary called Diddy Do It is on the horizon. On Sunday (December 3), 50 […]

50 Cent has been one of Diddy’s most outspoken critics since Cassie Ventura filed her shocking lawsuit against her ex on November 16. For the past three weeks, the Power mogul has posted multiple memes mocking Diddy while promising a new documentary called Diddy Do It is on the horizon.

On Sunday (December 3), 50 Cent shared a meme melding Diddy’s face with the face of convicted sex offender R. Kelly. He wrote in the caption, “Diddy do it ? COMING SOON GLG GreenLightGang [movie emoji] and another one!” Hours later, he was back with another one, this time sharing a screenshot of the headline: “After Sexual Assault Lawsuits, Are Sean Combs’ Empire & Brand At Risk?”

50 Cent was prepared with his answer, writing in the caption, “No he will be fine. He has so much money when his corporate partners pull out. he will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real Billionaire. He has f### you money guys, So f### you ! Diddy Do It ? COMING SOON!”

Meanwhile, Diddy has remained silent on social media. Coincidentally, his last posts on Instagram and Twitter arrived on November 16, the same day Ventura filed her suit in a Manhattan federal court. In the docs, she said shortly after she met Diddy in 2005, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters. In 2018, right around the time they broke up for good, Ventura claims Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.

“After years in silence and darkness,” Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”

Ben Brafman, an attorney for Diddy, said his client “vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations. For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail. Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”

Despite Brafman’s remarks, Ventura did get a payday—just 24 hours after she filed. The former couple quickly settled out of court, but the ripple effect is still being felt. Two other women also filed sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, companies (including his own REVOLT TV) have been distancing themselves and the court of public opinion continues to be relentless.

As for Diddy, he’s issued one statement through his rep since settling with Ventura that read: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”