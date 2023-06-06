50 Cent Dines With DaBaby; Drops $1000 Tip For Lavish Meal At Steakhouse

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent proved to be a generous tipper when he went to a steakhouse with DaBaby, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ star Woody McClain and others.

50 Cent reportedly left a very generous tip at the Brooklyn Chop House in Times Square on Monday (June 5).

According to Page Six, 50 Cent paid a $1000 tip for his dinner at the New York steakhouse. The G-Unit rapper reportedly ordered “every item on the menu” while celebrating a new deal for his Branson Cognac brand.

“He had a fest for his team,” a source told Page Six.

DaBaby was one of 50 Cent’s special guests at the dinner. DaBaby shared photos from their night out at the steakhouse in an Instagram post on Tuesday (June 6).

“Hate it or Love it the under dog on top,” DaBaby wrote. “Had dinner w/ my Role Model last night. I ain’t never been in the room w/ @50cent without learning something new.”

DJ Self and Power Book II: Ghost star Woody McClain were among the other notable names in attendance at the dinner. 50 Cent posted a few photos from his steakhouse celebration on Instagram.

“Good times, Good living NY vibes Brooklyn Chop House,” he wrote. “@woody_thegreat @dababy @50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent had no problem dropping a huge tip at the restaurant, but he’s still looking to collect a debt from his former collaborator Young Buck. AllHipHop recently learned Young Buck will be auctioning off his catalog to satisfy various debts.