50 Cent Downplays Baby Mama Drama With Diddy

(AllHipHop News)
The ultimate playboy, Sean “Love” Combs, was spotted somewhere tropical walking hand in hand with a dime piece.
Or should we times that by five and say, 50 Cent’s … well, let’s just say, baby moms.
The “Power” showrunner posted an image, from the “Fly Guy DC Show” on Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 FM, on his Instagram showing P. Diddy aka Puff Daddy casually strolling with Daphne Joy.
The caption read: “👀Nah me and puff fight over business s###, If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀 I don’t give a f### ! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CNd2Ls6HR1m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Taking it for what it is, it doesn’t seem like the Queens rapper turned mogul cares about who his son’s mother is dating.
Their son, Sire Jackson is a bright 8-year-old who captured social media’s hearts with his curly hair, peanut butter skin, and his daddy’s scowl.
Many believe that Sire looks and acts just like his dad… that is until they encounter Marquise Jackson.
Marquise is 50’s 24-year-old estranged son with Shaniqua Tompkins. He and Fif, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, have not gotten along since before he graduated from high school.
After a very public blow-out, the two have not spoken to each other for quite a while.
Everyone hopes that the three Jackson men can reconcile.