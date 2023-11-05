50 Cent & Dwight Howard Exchange Words After Rap Star’s Racy Comments Amidst Lawsuit

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA star Dwight Howard continues to be the subject of gossip and headlines after an explosive lawsuit.

The basketball star is currently caught up in legal drama over claims he allegedly sexually assaulted a man named Stephen Harper. Harper claims he was forced into a threesome with a cross-dressing man only identified as “Kitty,” who has a full beard.

Dwight Howard has denied he assaulted anyone and admitted the three men were in his bedroom but only engaged in “consensual kissing.”

All this seemed too much for rap star 50 Cent, who made fun of Dwight Howard over the weekend. 50 took to Instagram to post a picture of himself, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith and Denzel Washington sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Dwight Howard’s stands towering over the three men as 50 Cent looked up with a massive grin on his face.

“@dangerookipawaa gonna say you made eye contact with Dwight Howard. Man me and Denzel thought that mother fvcker was alright man,” 50 Cent wrote.

Dwight Howard caught wind of 50 Cent’s jab and replied in the comment section, “Glad I put a smile on your face.”

A variety of celebrities weighed in and laughed, but it was the comment section on 50 Cent’s page that had a ball with the back and forth-between the rapper and the basketball legend.

“Dwight took ‘many men’ to a whole another level *Pause,*” one user wrote in a post that garnered over 2000 likes.

Another user wrote, “Dwight like welcome 2 The candy shop,’ while another remarked, “he was trying to put another quarter in you.”

Earlier this week, Dwight Howard issued a statement to AllHipHop.com to defend his reputation as the lawsuit works its way through the legal system.

“This is a civil case that was made public for profit,” the statement said. “In this case, the accuser is solely suing Dwight Howard and has refrained from suing the other party in which he claims to be involved. It is important to know that these matters were never about sexual assault. This was merely about money and greed. Such individuals, have made continuous attempts to elicit payment from Dwight. This has resulted in intimidation of not only Dwight, his family and friends have also been targeted as well.

“The accuser took to social media, only after being ignored by Howard. Over the duration of several years the accuser has set out to hire attorneys whom either declined the case or dropped the case after payment from Dwight was denied. Dwight hopes that people spend as much time covering his innocence, his numerous ventures to improve the lives of people through his global initiatives, his efforts to improve the quality of life of all people, despite race, creed, culture, sex, sexual orientation, and others.”