50 Cent Launches Entrepreneur Program For Houston High School Students

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has launched an after-school program called the G-Unity Business Lab in his new home of Houston. 75 high school students were welcomed into the program, which is designed to teach them skills to become successful entrepreneurs

Students from Wheatley, Worthing and Kashmere high schools were selected to join the G-Unity Business Lab. According to Houston’s KHOU, the program is partnered with the Houston Independent School District and Horizon United Group.

“This is an exciting partnership for the students of HISD,” HISD Superintendent Millard House II said. “Curtis Jackson moved to Houston and immediately invested in our children, becoming a stakeholder in their future.”

The G-Unity Business Lab is a 12-week entrepreneurial internship program. Students will be taught an MBA-level curriculum by volunteers.

“I want you to take the information that they give you and keep it,” 50 Cent told students. “Listen to them because this program’s about what you want it to be about. It’s about you being an entrepreneur. Take the things that stick out to you as really important things and make that a part of how you do business moving forward.”

50 Cent, who moved to Houston in May, and his G-Unity Foundation invested $300,000 into the program. HISD matched that number, providing the business lab with a total investment of $600,000.

“When you grow up under circumstances that I grew up under, it starts to feel like the biggest restraint is a financial restraint,” the G-Unit rapper said. “I just want to be able to help provide programs that allow you the information to do it the right way.”