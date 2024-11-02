50 Cent Explains How STARZ CEO’s Connections To Diddy Soured Their Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Learn how Diddy’s involvement with Fat Joe’s new show may be behind the conflict between 50 Cent and the STARZ CEO.

50 Cent has opened up about the factors that have caused a rift between him and the current STARZ CEO, and believe it or not, Diddy has something to do with it.

In a no-holds-barred interview with Hot97, rap mogul and entertainment powerhouse 50 Cent revealed a strained relationship with STARZ CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, largely fueled by Hirsch’s connections with disgraced Bad Boy executive Sean “Diddy” Combs. 50 Cent’s projects on STARZ, especially his hit show Power, have been among the network’s biggest successes.

However, he said his dominance on the platform led to internal concerns. The tension escalated when Hirsch allegedly tried to launch other shows to compete with 50 Cent’s projects. In particular, he pointed out that not only is the new series Fat Joe Talks akin to an initiative he had plans for, he alleged that Diddy had something to do with it, as well.

“And they [STARZ] even struggled in other areas — they was trying to create another version of what’s going on there by Joe [Fat Joe] show,” 50 Cent said, referring to his formal rival’s new talk show. “I would’ve did that too in a different way because it’s obviously growing. Right. But that was a Puffy production.”

50 Cent breaks down his issue with the new Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch 👀 via @hot97 pic.twitter.com/Cj6TZNhWRz — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 1, 2024

According to Fifty, Hirsch’s involvement with Diddy dates back to when he helped the mogul set up a major deal for Revolt media—a collaboration that 50 believes has affected Hirsch’s perspective on their business dealings. In 50’s words, Hirsch’s history with Diddy is central to the problem. He shared that Hirsch had a subordinate role in helping establish Diddy’s Revolt network.

“Puff views him as a worker bee,” 50 noted, “He helped with the Revolt deal. He put the Revolt deal together for Puff.”

However, according to 50 Cent, Diddy had no need for Hirsch after that, which left the executive free to climb the corporate ladder—eventually leading him to the CEO role at STARZ. But the G-Unit mastermind says he isn’t at all impressed by his new post, which is another added layer to the issues between them.

“Now the guy’s the CEO and you think you over me? No, they’re not over me. I don’t give a f##k what your job title is,” he added, making it clear that his clout and brand power still outrank Hirsch’s corporate title in his eyes.

Hirsch and Diddy’s collaboration on Revolt is part of a larger chapter in Diddy’s business history, though Diddy recently stepped down from involvement with the network following mounting legal issues. Amidst allegations of sexual assault and an ongoing federal investigation into sex trafficking, Diddy’s exit from Revolt has marked a significant shift, potentially impacting the media landscape Hirsch once helped him build.

Watch the full interview below.