50 Cent Expresses Regret Over Dating Vivica A. Fox: “That’s Trouble” 

50 Cent shared a throwback clip of him shooting his shot at Vivica A. Fox during an acceptance speech at the 2023 BET Awards.

50 Cent took a walk down memory lane over the weekend, reflecting on his past relationship with actress Vivica A. Fox.

On Sunday (March 24), Fiddy took to Instagram with a throwback video. The clip featured the G-Unit founder shooting his shot at Fox while accepting a BET Award in 2023.

“I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too,” 50 Cent said from the podium before the camera pans to a surprised Fox.

However, according to 50 Cent, the clip reminds him not to blurt out his intrusive thoughts.

“I look back at some of the s### that I did,” he penned in the caption. “I gotta learn to shut the f### up. Look at that look at end that’s trouble.”

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox dated briefly in the early 2000s before calling it quits. The Soul Food actress claimed although he was the “love of my life,” the publicity surrounding their relationship “killed” it.

“I’m never bothered by when she says that,” he said in response to FOx’s declaration. “At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else.”

Meanwhile, Fiddy said it was her publicist who meddled in their relationship.

“It got so uncomfortable with everybody else – when you get pushed and pulled in different directions without it even being her decision,” 50 explained. “Her publicist would say, ‘Do this’. This person (said) ‘Do this’. And then you go, ‘All right, this is not the right thing’.”

However, during an interview last year, Fox said she was open to a reunion.

“Well, [Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez] did it again. Why not?” she said during an appearance on Sherri.