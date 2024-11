Learn about the recent developments in Louisiana’s tax incentives and see how 50 Cent is responding to the news.

50 Cent is already shifting back to his regularly scheduled programing following the news of the fate of the tax incentives at jeopardy in Louisiana.

On Tuesday (November 19), the music-turned-media mogul took to his Instagram account to celebrate the news of the Louisiana Senate Committee’s vote which elects to retain the state’s film and tax credit. Prior to the senate issuing the ruling vote, The Louisiana House of Representatives voted 87-12 in favor of a bill that included the elimination of film and TV tax credits.

The vote was triggered by Republican Governor Jeff Landry, who decided to change Louisiana’s tax codes after winning the gubernatorial election in 2023. 50 Cent previously shared a post alluding to being on the edge of his seat as he awaited to see the results of the govermental process as the state level. Similarly, in his latest post, he admits he was “sweating” for a brief moment, while also relishing in the win and the circumstances surrounding it.

“Man they had my ass sweating,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the post. “WTF, we back in action watch GLG GreenLightGang. I’m coming with some heat.”

While the good news is the fact that the state is retaining the film and TV tax credits, which would’ve expired in June 2025 had the senate committee voted against it, there is some bad news, as well. The state has reduced the cap on the program from $150 million to $125 million.

Those numbers could end up producing tight profit margins for 50 Cent, who has already expressed his belief that the renovations needed to get the G-Unit Films headquarters facility in Shreveport will be upwards of a $100 million investment. In a 15-minute video he shared on YouTube on November 18, 50 Cent laid out the massive financial impact of his recent Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival in Shreveport while detailing his plans for the multi-million dollar revitalization of the city along with G-Unit Studios. In a tweet he shared promoting the video, he teased his big plans for the year ahead.

“My interest in [money bag emoji] is to use it for things that inspire people to become more than what they are supposed to be,” he wrote. “You’re either with me on that wave or you’re not. Watch what I do in 2025.”