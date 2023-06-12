50 Cent Issues Warning After Nick Cannon Mocks G-Unit Boss With Fat Jokes

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent warned others about using his name to market themselves a few days after Nick Cannon directed fat jokes at the G-Unit leader.

Last week, Nick Cannon joked about 50 Cent being fat on The Daily Cannon. The G-Unit boss didn’t directly respond to Nick Cannon but teased the consequences of antagonizing the media mogul on Monday (June 12).

“If your marketing campaign is say something about 50, your not going to make it, have a nice day,” the Power mastermind wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

He added, “It’s never luck. It’s always God.”

Nick Cannon took aim at his old foe when discussing Vivica A. Fox’s renewed interest in dating 50 Cent. The Daily Cannon host scoffed at the idea of Vivica A. Fox getting back with her former boyfriend.

“You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” Nick Cannon said. “That’s a different Fif than this fat n#### that walking around.”

Nick Cannon called 50 Cent an a-hole and doubled down with fat jokes.

“He is fat!” the entertainer claimed. “He looks like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck … Now it’s Get Thick or Die Frying.”

The comments may have reignited a dormant feud. 50 Cent once said Nick Cannon has been “corny forever” when the two clashed in the past.