 50 Cent To Join Forces With Jadakiss For First Kiss Café Brick-and-Mortar Store 

50 Cent and Jadakiss are set to team up and launch the first Kiss Café coffee shop in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Jadakiss once admitted he “made a lot of money” dissing 50 Cent, but now the former rivals can make bank together, joining forces in a new venture involving the Yonkers MC’s coffee brand.

The Lox rapper launched Kiss Café in 2022 with his father, Bob Phillips, and son, Jaewon Phillips. The brand originated from Jadakiss’ family connection to the coffee industry, where his father has been actively involved since 1977.

After setting up shop in Shreveport, Louisiana, 50 Cent began buying swathes of buildings and vacant lots. The G-Unit founder emerged as one of the region’s largest property owners with plans for a new café. He’s now calling on his old friend Jadakiss to establish his first brick-and-mortar store.

On Monday (December 2), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram with his vision for Jadakiss’ Kiss Café.

“It’s a go @jadakiss,” he wrote. “SHREVEPORT is ready let’s get it.”

Jadakiss replied in the comments, telling 50 Cent, “i’m waiting on YOU.”

50 Cent has poured millions into Shreveport as part of a three-step revitalization process. He purchased and upgraded nearly two dozen downtown properties in phase one of his plan.

Meanwhile, 50 could make Jadakiss’ father’s dream of a physical Kiss Café store a reality.

Bob Phillips expressed his desire for a storefront while on “Drink Champs” with Jadakiss, although he feared he might not live to see it happen.

“Hopefully one day we would like to franchise and partner up and have brick and mortar Kiss Cafés,” he explained. “I mean that’s the ultimate goal.”