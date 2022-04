50 Cent woke up on Easter and decided to attack Jay-Z because the rapper initially didn’t want him to perform during Super Bowl LVI!

Rap star 50 Cent through some shade at Roc Nation Boss Jay-Z over the epic Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

In 2019, the NFL partnered with Jay-Z and Roc Nation to program the Super Bowl’s music events, including the coveted halftime show.

Super Bowl LVI was special because it was the first time the NFL had an AllHipHop-based halftime performance. The lineup featured artists directly descended from Dr. Dre’s lineage. Those artists were Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and special guest 50 Cent.

In the latest episode of Drink Champs featuring guest Snoop Dogg, Noreaga revealed Eminem threatened to back out of his headlining slot unless 50 Cent was allowed to perform.

Eminem, who signed 50 Cent to his Shady imprint, went to bat for his artist in a major way.

“He said ‘the white guy called for 50 Cent.’ So I said ‘who’s the white guy?’ Cause I’m thinking it’s Jimmy Iovine. And he [Jay-Z] said ‘no Eminem called directly for 50.’ And he said ‘I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 up.,'” Noreaga revealed.

50 got wind of Noreaga’s revelation in regards to Jay-Z’s opposition to the Queens, New York rapper performing. He wasted no time sending shots at the billionaire mogul. The G-Unit boss accused Jay-Z of copying Jean-Michel Basquiat’s hairstyle and took a shot at his sexuality.

“Why would he have to say that should be the question?NORE Your big homie is running around trying to looking like a gay painter,” 50 Cent barked.

Fif did not stop there. The rapper took issue with Noreaga’s claim that Jay-Z called Eminem “the white guy.”

“why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world ? Happy Easter ! man enjoy the holidays. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent concluded.

50 Cent has been on the warpath all week.

He has continuously been dissing Jeffrey Hirsch, the CEO of Starz, over the network’s treatment of his massively successful franchise “Power.” In fact, 50 Cent dissed Hirsch again earlier this morning (April 17th).

The rapper has also been targeting Benzino and his former artist, Young Buck.

Take a listen to the full Drink Champs episode featuring Snoop Dogg below.