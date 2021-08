50 Cent has another film project in the works. This time he is making a movie about a haunted house in New Orleans!

50 Cent is one of the busiest people in entertainment.

Every other day, there is a new project on deck. He took to social media to make the announcement about his new film project that is currently underway.

Curtis Jackson, the artist’s given name, is about to do his first horror film.

In an Instagram post, he said, “From executive producer Curtis ’50 Cent” Jackson comes Lalaurie Mansion. I have a Bomb squad on this one SAW director Darren Lynn Bousman and the writers of the Conjuring Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes 💣BOOM💨 we are going to scare the s### out of you.🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac

G-Unit Film & Television is one of the most successful production teams that was formed by a rapper.

[His hit Power series on STARZ])https://allhiphop.com/news/50-cents-power-book-iii-raising-kanan-renewed-for-second-season/) (five installments that have only in its third incarnation) has taken the world by storm. Power, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and Power V are exciting hood dramas that show how intricate street politics are.

Recently, it was announced that his highly anticipated show, Black Mafia Family, will actually have a guest appearance by Eminem. The period piece, based in the 80s and on the life of the charismatic Flenory brothers, will also air on STARZ.

Finally, the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper’s ABC deal has pushed out important works like For Life that is based on the life of Isaac Wright, Jr. who served time in prison for a crime he did not commit, and a Hip-Hop competition show called Unrapped.

According to GhostCityTours, LaLaurie Mansion is a mansion based in New Orleans, where paranormal activity has been reported for over 200 years.

The mansion housed slaves, and people usually report that they can hear moaning coming from one of the rooms, while “phantom footsteps” are often heard echoing from the house.