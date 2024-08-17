50 Cent Clashes With Luenell’s “Big Ass” Over Comedy Festival

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The debate over gender equity in comedy reached new heights as Luenell and 50 Cent clashed over his comedy festival’s all-male lineup.

The conversation about gender representation in comedy took center stage when 50 Cent and comedian Luenell found themselves in a social media exchange over her exclusion from his “Humor & Harmony Weekend” comedy festival.

Luenell voiced her dissatisfaction over the absence of female comedians in the lineup, accusing the event of perpetuating the male-dominated landscape of comedy.

Luenell shared her disappointment, noting that no female comedians were invited to participate.

“I want to say that the game is still so misogynistic because I just heard about this Comedy Festival that my dear friend 50 is having right now… and there were several comedians on the plane, but not one female comic. Not one,” Luenell said.

She emphasized the need for fair representation since both men and women attend these shows.

Luenell insisted her commentary wasn’t rooted in personal grievance, explaining she is “booked and busy” herself, but rather advocating on behalf of other deserving female comics.

She highlighted the importance of gender balance in comedy, stating, “How can you expect women, who buy a lot of tickets, to sit and listen to man after man after man after man after man?”

The comedian called attention to the persistent stereotype that men are inherently funnier than women, a view she believes hampers women’s opportunities in the industry.

“The assumption is that men are funnier than women… but that’s the assumption that’s been perpetrated,” she added.

To back her point, Luenell listed several female comedians who could have been included, such as Takara, Ivon Orji, Zayna Johnson, and Vanessa FR. She described it as “hurtful” that none of these women were deemed worthy of being part of the festival.

50 Cent responded to Luenell’s remarks with a mix of defense and acknowledgment.

“Proof you can’t make everybody happy,” he posted online. “Love Luenell’s work that’s why had them put her in ‘Ghost.’ We saw her big ass was booked already, so we didn’t reach out. You think [we] didn’t want Monique, Sommore or Amy Schumer they on FIRE WTF.”