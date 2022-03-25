50 Cent trolled The Game after his longtime rival got snubbed by Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

50 Cent revisited an old beef by clowning The Game on Instagram.

The G-Unit leader dissed his former collaborator after Interscope Records co-founder Jimmy Iovine snubbed The Game at a Los Angeles Lakers game. 50 Cent trolled his friend-turned-foe by sharing a clip of Iovine avoiding The Game inside the Crypto.com Arena.

“LOL The Man didn’t even look at him,” he wrote in the caption. “Get this guy out of here 50 wrote the records. LMFAO @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi.”

The post referenced recent claims by Wack 100, who said The Game ghostwrote for 50 Cent. Wack 100, who manages The Game, insinuated the song “What Up Gangsta?” was ghostwritten in a conversation on Clubhouse.

Earlier this month, The Game warned 50 Cent about reigniting their intense feud. The West Coast rapper addressed his longtime rival after the Power executive producer scoffed at the notion of Kanye West doing more for The Game’s career than Dr. Dre.

“Last time you did this with me, G-Unit clothing got put in a casket wit the entire group & you went into television,” The Game wrote via Twitter. “I like Power n s###…. leave it alone. I’m back outside.”

The bad blood between 50 Cent and The Game has calmed down over the years, but it got violent in the past. An infamous shootout occurred outside of the Hot 97 radio station in 2005.

Gunfire erupted after 50 Cent kicked The Game out of G-Unit. Kevin Reed, who’s affiliated with The Game, was injured but survived the shooting.

So it is no surprise that Game wasted no time in clapping back with some insults of his own in 50 Cent’s comment section.

“N####, I ain’t even see Mr. Burns.. & if you wrote my records… write you one today & put it out n#### !!! Your rap career died wit them loli pop strap tank tops 🍭.. you a actor, n that’s why you ran to tv,” Game snarled. “Give us season 2 of that Tommy b####### & leave this rap s### to n##### who can spell correctly & actually got bars goofy n#### !!! #HeGoneDeleteThisCommentInTheCar.”