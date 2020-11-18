50 Cent Open And Game Could Be Heading For Epic Battle

(AllHipHop News)
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have often said that the quarantine battle show, Verzuz, was a celebration of good music and not a competition.
But let’s keep it funky … Teddy Riley and Babyface seemed like a fight.
Beenie Man and Bounty Killer were cool, but a contest of who was the best. Brandy and Monica was a whole 90s movie come to life, where two girls from different sides of the tracks get together and the crowd is divided into the “us’s” and “them’s.”
Jill and Erykah???? Busta and T.I. had to have a sit down to let fans know they were cool… and the latest competition between Gucci Mane and Jeezy has every thunderbolt in heaven rolling.
So maybe it is a little more than just a friendly celebration. People want to see the best and be the best. And so 50 Cent’s name has come up several times and each and every time he kind of laughed it off.
Fans wanted to see him and Ja Rule and that was a dub. T.I. called him out and he was not moved. But an opponent has been floated and it seems that the “In Da Club” billion view rapper might be considering a duel.
50 Cent said on the Big Boy show that he would consider putting 20 of his songs up against his former protégé The Game. The Game was signed to 50 Cent’s G-Unit label in the early 2000s, but after the two had very public disputes the two have seemed to be enemies.
Their on-again-off-again brotherhood has been well documented and has sowed the seed for a really entertaining show.
After all … it is 50 Cent … and it will be The Game. Both of them are straight hilarious, have good music, and have a story that people really want to see.
Like for real … would you tune in?