50 Cent Partners With Planet Hollywood For $100M Times Square Deal

50 Cent just inked a $100M deal to transform Planet Hollywood into PH Live, his new celebrity entertainment hub in Times Square.

50 Cent just locked in a deal that’s about to transform Times Square into his personal entertainment empire, and the numbers are massive.

He’s partnering with Planet Hollywood boss Robert Earl to launch PH Live, a $100-million entertainment hub that’ll take over the flagship NYC location and become the ultimate celebrity destination where everything from surprise performances to exclusive parties happens under one roof.

This isn’t just another nightclub or restaurant; it’s a full-sensory experience designed to draw in A-listers and regular fans alike.

The venue will host pop-up concerts, movie premieres, high-end private parties, and major cultural events, all powered by state-of-the-art LED technology that transforms the space depending on what’s happening that night.

Think surprise performances, live sports watch parties, album launches, and birthday celebrations that feel like exclusive Vegas shows.

According to TMZ, 50 says the goal is straightforward: create the ultimate destination where everything collides.

“Planet Hollywood has always been connected to pop culture, and PH Live takes that energy to the next level,” he said.

The menu will feature his personal favorites, including sweet chili shrimp, steak with mac and cheese, and a signature burger with a secret sauce that’ll have people talking.

The venue will also showcase memorabilia from his film and TV career, giving fans a complete immersive 50 Cent experience while they’re eating and partying.

This deal builds on his already strong relationship with Planet Hollywood, following his successful Vegas residency and the launch of his Candy Shop bar.

He’s already proven he can make these partnerships work, and PH Live is the next level of that success.

50 Cent’s entertainment ventures have been expanding rapidly, and this partnership shows he’s not slowing down.

Plans are already in motion to expand PH Live into other cities, including Louisiana, where he’s built a film and TV production hub that’ll create even more opportunities for content and entertainment.

The Louisiana expansion is set to launch later this year with additional details coming soon.