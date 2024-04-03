50 Cent Plays Up Rumor Of Replacing Diddy At Ciroc

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s rival Diddy was the longtime face of the Ciroc vodka brand before its parent company cut ties with the Bad Boy Records founder.

Sources connected to Ciroc denied rumors of the vodka brand wanting to hire 50 Cent to replace Diddy. A TMZ report citing sources with “direct knowledge” insisted there was “zero truth” to a MediaTakeOut story claiming Ciroc hoped to make 50 Cent the new leader of its brand.

Diddy was the longtime face of Ciroc before he got embroiled in a dispute with its parent company Diageo in 2023. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, sued Diageo for racial discrimination.

Diageo responded by severing ties with Diddy. The two sides settled the lawsuit in January 2024.

“Sean Combs and Diageo have now agreed to resolve all disputes between them,” Diddy and Diageo said in a joint statement. “Mr. Combs has withdrawn all of his allegations about Diageo and will voluntarily dismiss his lawsuits against Diageo with prejudice.”

Diddy gave up ownership of the DeLeón Tequila brand in the settlement. He previously co-owned the brand with Diageo.

“Diageo and Mr. Combs have no ongoing business relationship, either with respect to Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila, which Diageo now solely owns,” the former business partners announced.

MediaTakeOut, an outlet with a poor reputation for reporting the truth, ran a story about Ciroc’s alleged interest in hiring Diddy’s rival 50 Cent on Tuesday (April 2). The article quoted a supposed high-level executive at Circoc.

“Back in 2007, 50 Cent was our initial top choice as brand ambassador,” the unnamed person said. “But Diddy came in and stole the deal away. Many in the company always thought that 50 would be the better fit.”

50 Cent, who loves to troll Diddy, shared a screenshot of the article on Wednesday (April 3). The G-Unit boss didn’t refute the story but used it to promote his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi as he always does on Instagram.

“Good morning people start the day off with positive energy, and make what your heart desires happen,” 50 Cent wrote. “QGTM.”

TMZ said 50 Cent remained focused on his Sire Spirits with no interest in Ciroc. The report seemed accurate based on his social media antics. He continued promoting his liquor brand by taking another shot at Diddy and the mogul’s allies.

“Diddy’s boy friend called me a sell out,” 50 Cent wrote. “He is correct I’m selling out BRANSON COGNAC LOL drink responsibly.”

Multiple women and producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual assault, among other allegations, in recent months. The feds raided the Bad Boy Records founder’s homes as part of a sex trafficking investigation in March.