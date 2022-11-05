50 Cent Poses Interesting Question About Cancel Culture After Randall Emmett Accused Of Racism

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The rapper wants to know what people are going to do about a white person who said something about a Black person.

Rapper 50 Cent has taken to social media to address cancel culture, but this time, he may have a point.

Recently, the man behind the STARZ “Power” universe and countless other hit ventures in music, adult beverages, real estate, and more found himself in a headline with Randall Emmett, the American film producer best known for the films “2 Guns,” “Silence,” “Lone Survivor,” “The Irishman,” and 50’s “Power” franchise.

The producer’s assistant Martin G’Blae has filed a lawsuit where he alleged unlawful termination, harassment, racism, and a hostile work environment, according to Yahoo! Life.

According to the claim, “G’Blae was unlawfully terminated due to his race, religion, and disability; in retaliation for requesting reasonable accommodations for his disability; in retaliation for complaining of racial harassment; in retaliation for complaining of unpaid wages; and complaining of and resisting numerous unlawful and unsafe activities and instructions.”

The allegations continued, “On or about August 7, 2020, after reading African American rapper 50 Cent’s book, which mentions EMMETT unfavorably, EMMETT got mad at 50 Cent and G’BLAE. He called 50 Cent, “this f***ing n****r,” and then said to G’BLAE, ‘All you guys are alike. All you guys do is hustle people.’ He then threw the book at G’BLAE. On information and belief, EMMETT was referring to African Americans as a racial group being ‘hustlers.'”

In response, 50 captioned on his Instagram, “his does not surprise me this guy is a real p############.”

Then he put the ownness on the public, those who are quick to come at people for “anti” talk, asking, “Randell (Sorry Fofty) Emmett, but wait is he canceled for this?”

Does Get Rich or Die Tryin emcee have a point?