50 Cent Posts Pepe Frog Meme After King Harris Attacks His Dead Mother

50 Cent posted a pepe frog meme targeting King Harris after TI’s son made harsh comments about the rapper’s deceased mother.

50 Cent escalated his ongoing dispute with TI’s family by posting a pepe frog meme targeting King Harris after the young rapper made harsh comments about the G-Unit mogul’s deceased mother.

The Queens native shared the controversial internet meme on Instagram this morning, delivering his response to King Harris without words, making his message crystal clear to followers.

King Harris had previously unleashed a verbal assault on 50 Cent after the rapper posted an unflattering photograph of his mother, Tiny Harris, during their heated social media exchange.

The 21-year-old Atlanta rapper didn’t hold his tongue when defending his family, telling 50 Cent to “dig up his dead mother and post a picture of her grave site” in a profanity-laden Instagram Live session.

The tension between 50 Cent and TI’s family began when the Atlanta legend pushed for a Verzuz battle that 50 Cent repeatedly dismissed and mocked publicly.

TI had declared himself “king below the Mason Dixon line” during a phone conversation with Kevin Hart, demanding 50 Cent “bring his hit records and come sit down and see what the South got to say.”

The dispute took a turn for the worse when 50 Cent posted footage of TI’s Crime Stoppers commercial and courtroom testimony, labeling the Atlanta rapper “King Rat”

TI fired back, claiming he had “paperwork” on 50 Cent and questioning who the real informant was between them during their respective legal troubles.

The beef took a family turn when 50 Cent shared an unflattering image of Tiny Harris on his Instagram account, prompting King Harris to defend his mother with increasingly aggressive language.

TI has also teased what many consider a new diss track aimed at 50 Cent, sampling Curtis Mayfield’s classic “Little Child Runnin’ Wild” from his 1970 album Super Fly.

The Atlanta veteran posted snippets of the track on social media, suggesting he’s preparing a musical response to complement his son’s verbal defense of their family.