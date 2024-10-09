50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Accuser Alleged Bribe, Believes Mogul Will Make Bail 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent believes Diddy will be released on bail as the incarcerated mogul makes a third attempt at pretrial release.

50 Cent remains on Diddy’s case, continuing to troll him over new developments in the case against the incarcerated mogul, but his latest reaction is not what you might expect.

On Tuesday (October 8), 50 Cent took to Instagram to share his opinion on the likelihood of Sean “Diddy” Combs getting released on bond. He’s currently behind bars at NYC’s Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial after two judges rejected his bail requests.

In a since-deleted post, 50 Cent revealed he believes the Bad Boy boss will get bail. He also warned Diddy’s critics to keep the same energy. To highlight his point, he also shared a video montage of Diddy laying down the law to his associates.

“Diddy gonna make bail his next court date, so all this s### y’all been saying, keep the same energy,” 50 wrote. “Don’t you even try to take that post down!”

It remains to be seen if the G-Unit leader’s prediction will come true. However, Diddy is making a third attempt at bail.

In their appeal filed on Tuesday (October 8), Diddy’s attorneys argued he “poses no conceivable risk of flight,” denied he was a risk to witnesses and claimed the government’s case failed to account for the facts.

50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Accuser Alleged Bribe Reports

Additionally, 50 Cent had something to say after one of Diddy’s alleged victims, Thalia Graves, was accused of offering $3 million to her ex-boyfriend to corroborate her lawsuit’s claims. 50 Cent posted a screenshot of a TMZ report on the bribery allegations.

“un hun,” he wrote alongside a laughing emoji. “Caught this b#### lying ! LOL.”

Responding to the allegations, Graves attorney Gloria Allred brushed off the reports.

“It is very common that rich powerful men and their supporters attempt to discredit, shame and humiliate accusers who have the courage to come forward,” Allred told TMZ. “The complaint speaks for itself. Our client is looking forward to her day in court.”