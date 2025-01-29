50 Cent Rips A$AP Relli After Explosive Testimony Against A$AP Rocky 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent has come to A$AP Rocky’s defense amid his trial, accusing A$AP Relli of trying to cash in with false claims.

50 Cent is showing love to A$AP Rocky amid his ongoing trial after A$AP Relli took the stand to testify against his former associate.

Rocky is accused of firing a gun at Relli during a heated altercation in November 2021. He faces two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and could end up spending 24 years behind bars if convicted.

On Tuesday (January 28), 50 Cent reacted to a clip of A$AP Relli’s testimony from the second day of Rocky’s trial.

Relli told jurors Rocky said, “I’ll kill you right now,” while pointing a gun at him. He claimed Rocky pointed the weapon “like towards my stomach, like towards like my head and shoulder.”

When the prosecutor asked if the gun was moving, Relli confirmed that it was, “He was looking for a spot to shoot me,” he explained.

“Like mentally, I couldn’t believe he just pulled a gun out on me,” Relli added, saying he was “furious.”

50 Cent slammed Relli in the caption, accusing him of orchestrating a shakedown.

“Man I hope Rockie alright this fool just want some money,” he wrote. “We seen this movie before it’s a re run, sucker ass [ninja emoji] smhmh.”

A$AP Rocky’s Attorney Accuses Relli Of Fabricating Evidence

Meanwhile, like 50 Cent, A$AP Rocky’s legal team believes Relli is lying. Attorney Joe Tacopina claimed Rocky was carrying a prop gun that only fired blanks and told the jury Relli allegedly “fabricated evidence.”

He claims Relli planted shell casings at the scene an hour after the alleged incident went down, telling law enforcement he found them there.

“You will see that story fall apart so hard. Why? Because the evidence will show you that, well before Relli returned to the area, seven police officers arrived at that same spot,” Tacopina said in his opening statement. “They responded to the scene and carefully searched every inch of that area.”