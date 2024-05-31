50 Cent Reacts To Donald Trump Guilty Verdict: “People Are Angry Out Here” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent shared his reaction to MAGA supporters furiously venting after Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in his hush money trial.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He is the first U.S. president to ever be convicted of a crime.

On Thursday evening, 50 Cent took to Instagram with a video of raging Donald Trump supporters protesting outside the courthouse following the guilty verdict.

The crowd of MAGA-hat-wearing Trump supporters screamed profanities at the camera, claiming Trump is “not guilty” and complained justice was not served. One man predicted Trump would soar in the polls and declared, “It’s over for Biden, it’s over for the Democrats.”

Another person wearing a “Gays for Trump” shirt insisted Trump was “railroaded” and he “committed no crimes,” before calling for people to “take to the streets” and block traffic.

“Damn man people are angry out here FOR REAL,” 50 Cent captioned his post.

Donald Trump Vows To “Keep Fighting”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who faces possible jail time, told reporters he will “keep fighting” after leaving the courtroom. He proclaimed he was a “very innocent man” and said America had “gone to hell.”

He also said, “This was a rigged disgraceful trial,” and seemingly branded presiding Judge Juan Merchan as “conflicted.”

Despite his conviction, Donald Trump can still run for office and believes justice will be served at the ballot box. “The real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people,” he added.

The Biden campaign said in a statement, “In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law.” Biden-Harris campaign Communications Director Michael Tyler wrote, “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain.”

Tyler added, “Today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.”