50 Cent Reacts To Earning Primetime Emmy Nomination

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The G-Unit leader previously said “f##k your organization.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has routinely blasted the Television Academy, the entertainment industry group that presents the annual Primetime Emmy Awards. However, 50 Cent may have changed his tune.

On Tuesday, the Television Academy revealed the full list of nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. 50 Cent’s name was among this year’s nominees.

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent” is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). 50 reacted to the news on social media.

“So I guess I’m gonna win my first Emmy Award🤷🏽‍♂️,” wrote 50 Cent on his Instagram page. The G-Unit boss could add an Emmy to his legacy which already includes a Grammy Award for “Crack A Bottle” by Eminem.

Previously, 50 Cent took issue with the Emmys for never nominating his Power series for any awards. In 2020, he posted, “F### your organization I only care about NAACP awards. 🤨.”

A year later, 50 called out the Television Academy after no actors/actresses of color won an acting Emmy at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. His complaints coincided with the #EmmysSoWhite trending topic.

“Listen the Emmys still has a separate bathroom for colored folks. I’m gonna put the NAACP Awards on the air at the same time and f### up [their] numbers. No, they really should be afraid of me. I’m different,” wrote 50.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 12. Other notable nominees include Zendaya (Lead Actress in a Drama Series), Donald Glover (Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), Quinta Brunson (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), and Issa Rae (Lead Actress in a Comedy Series).