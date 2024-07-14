50 Cent Reacts To Trump Assassination Attempt; President Biden Suspends Ads

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rap star 50 Cent sympathized with former President Donald Trump after an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Secret Service swiftly intervened when loud bangs were heard, and Trump was rushed off stage with visible injuries, while the shooter and a supporter were killed.

Rap star 50 Cent and former President Joe Biden has weighed in on the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on Saturday (July 13).

Donald Trump was rushed off stage during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after loud bangs were heard, and he fell to the ground, prompting immediate intervention from the Secret Service.

The incident occurred Saturday night, just minutes into Trump’s speech.

Secret Service agents swiftly surrounded Trump, guiding him to the ground before whisking him off stage and into an armored vehicle.

Photos showed blood on Trump’s ear as he was led away, though the extent of his injuries remains unclear.

Multiple witnesses said they saw the shooter firing from a nearby roof. The unidentified gunman was killed and so was a Trump supporter.

50 Cent took to Instagram to sympathize with former President Donald Trump in a series of posts that leave no doubt about who the rap star is supporting.

“I know the vibes 🤦‍♂️we are all in trouble now,” 50 Cent said, showing the incredible picture of Trump with his fist raised amid the chaos.

Elena Treen, a reporter on the scene, told CNN of the chaotic moments following the noises.

“At first, I thought it was fireworks,” Treen said. “Everyone started screaming and Secret Service agents were on the ground, telling people to get down and move.”

The rally was intended to be a significant event leading up to the Republican convention.

President Biden has issued a statement from his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.



I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.



Jill and I are grateful to the Secret… — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2024

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information,” President Biden said.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it,” President Biden added.

President Biden also revealed he was suspending all negative campaign ads about the shooting as well.

Biden’s campaign was ripped on social media, where many people blamed him for today’s violence.

“Your violent rhetoric caused this Joe Biden. RESIGN,” one user said to President Biden, while another added “You incited this by saying that Trump and his supporters would end democracy. You have blood on your hands. Resign in disgrace.”

Trump’s campaign team has yet to release a detailed statement on his condition or the nature of the incident.