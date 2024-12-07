50 Cent Reflects On JAY-Z’s Alleged Attempt To Block His Super Bowl Performance 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent previously claimed JAY-Z tried to stop him from performing at the 2022 Super Bowl, but Eminem threatened to boycott the event.

50 Cent is elaborating on his previous claim that JAY-Z tried to prevent him from performing at the Super Bowl in 2022.

Earlier this year, Fif disclosed that he wouldn’t have got to perform at Dr. Dre‘s star-studded halftime show, which also featured Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, if Em hadn’t stepped in.

50 Cent brought up the topic during the debut episode of Cam’ron’s new show, “Talk With Flee.”

Referencing his brand deals with professional sports teams, 50 Cent noted, “The NFL has no issues with me,” before bringing up JAY-Z.

“This is why I was saying I knew what ol’ boy was doing with the Super Bowl,” he said, referring to Hov. “He was doing some wild s###, Cam because he was saying to Em and them that the NFL had the issue with me. And I’m like, ‘Well, what’s the issue? Why don’t they have an issue when I’m becoming a partner with the actual teams? But they have an issue with my performance? It makes no sense.’”

Cam then asked if 50 Cent believed JAY-Z felt “threatened” by him.

“Not even threatened,” the G-Unit founder replied. “Our culture’s competitive. But I think when it goes past the music itself, blocking things in business, then I don’t understand that.

“Right now, he’s not even competing for a slot,” he added. “He doesn’t have a new song out that he wants to be top 10 and he’s still competing. It don’t make sense. What are we competing for? What’s the goal?” Check out the clip below. The Super Bowl discussion begins around the 9:30 minute mark.

50 Cent previously claimed that Eminem threatened to boycott the performance if JAY-Z dropped him.

“[Roc Nation] wanted to leave me out of it. They didn’t want me there,” he said in July. “[But] Eminem wouldn’t do it without me. That’s how I ended up on the show because he was not coming if I didn’t do it.”