50 Cent Fires Back Over Assault Lawsuit: “Not Gonna Get Any Money From Me That Way”  

50 Cent has brushed off a recent assault lawsuit as a blatant shakedown, accusing the alleged victim’s attorney of being an ambulance chaser.

Guadalupe De Los Santos, a photographer, claims he was at 50 Cent’s book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles on September 11, 2024, when the alleged assault occurred, per TMZ.

He accuses 50 Cent of directing a member of his team to strike him with a car door while he was on an electric scooter. De Los Santos claims he was filming the multi hyphenate rapper while stopped at a red light following the event.

He says his medical bills are mounting, and his injuries are forcing him to miss work, resulting in lost income, and he is suing 50 Cent for damages. Prominent attorney Gloria Allred is representing De Los Santos in the lawsuit.

50 Cent Mocks Attorney Over Assault Lawsuit

However, 50 Cent and his legal team have responded, dismissing the lawsuit as a shakedown.

Fif hopped on Instagram with an old photo of himself and Allred, taunting the lawyer, implying she was an ambulance chaser.

“The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers,” he captioned the photo. “Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance.”

50 Cent followed up with a second image and continued to mock the attorney.

“Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way,” he added. “but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL .”

The “Many Men” hitmaker also shared a statement from his attorney addressing the lawsuit.

“[50 Cent] has neither been served with or seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm,” the statement read. “However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions and other remedies that are available under law.”

His attorney added, “[50 Cent] is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”