50 Cent Jacked For $3 Million In Cash And Jewels. These Are The Men Who Allegedly Robbed The Rapper

Three men have been busted for stealing $3 million in cash and jewelry from a property associated with rap superstar 50 Cent.

On January 16, 2021, a house either rented or owned by 50 in Cliffside Park, New Jersey was ransacked by a crew of burglars, who managed to get into the swanky house through a garage door window.

Once the trio got inside of the house, they managed to gain access to an unlocked safe, which contained a large amount of cash and jewelry.

After grabbing the booty, the men fled the scene in a stolen Toyota. The cops recovered the stolen vehicle from the area of Palisade Avenue and Laird Place and started their investigation.

The burglars thought they were home free, but thanks to some hard work by The Cliffside Park Police Department, the thieves were finally busted five months later.

According to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella, Matthew Gale, Richard Murphy, Travis Villalobos, all from New Jersey, and all unemployed, have been nabbed for the burglary.

Each suspect was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief.

50’s lawyers believe he will recover the entire $3 million haul from the suspects.