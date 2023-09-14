50 Cent Rep Denies He Tried Embarrassing Russell Wilson With Old Ciara Pictures

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent and Ciara dated for about three years in the early 2000s.

50 Cent’s representatives have addressed his recent fan-initiated photograph scandal regarding the rapper-turned-mogul, his album Curtis and former girlfriend Ciara.

In celebration of the 16th anniversary of the project’s debut, 50 Cent posted several images to his Instagram that included photos of the cover shoot featuring himself and another woman.

The caption read, “I dropped this album 16 years ago today, I had so much s### going on in the street. I was writing Curtis 187, I told @tonyyayo these fools crazy they think I’m scared.so we have a advantage, they stupid. LOL.”

At no point did he mention Ciara.

At the time of the album’s 2007 release, 50 Cent was dating Ciara. In fact, the two dated from 2007 to 2010. With this piece of trivia, social media created a dust-up— claiming he was disrespecting the woman’s current husband, Russell Wilson.

“Is that Ciara ???” one person wrote, with another saying, “Damn not Ciara. Wilson already took an L last night,” referencing his team loosing 30-13 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday (September 10).

“Yo, that’s someone’s wife now Fif. Take these posts down! Lol!” one person wrote, while another said, “I know somebody said, hey Russ, you see what 50 pac did,50 a Savage fa this 1.”

Jackson’s rep, Amanda Ruisi, released a statement to TooFab as a way to clear up the public misconception, saying, “Two different models are featured on the Curtis album cover, neither of whom is Ciara.”