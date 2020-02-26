AllHipHop
50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum Status

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The G-Unit general just collected more plaques.

(AllHipHop News) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is inching closer to having a Diamond-certified album. His 2003 effort, Get Rich or Die Tryin', has now sold over 9 million units.

This month, the Recording Industry Association of America certified that 50's debut studio LP is officially 9x Multi-Platinum. Its last certification came in 2003 when it was labeled as 6x Multi-Platinum.

Get Rich or Die Tryin' launched 50 Cent's career as an A-list entertainer. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart by selling 872,000 copies in its first week.

"In Da Club" became 50's first Hot 100 chart-topper. Tracks like "Patiently Waiting" featuring Eminem, "Many Men (Wish Death)," "P.I.M.P.," and "21 Questions" featuring Nate Dogg also helped GRODT stay on the Billboard 200 for 104 weeks.

In addition, 2005's The Massacre is now 6x Multi-Platinum. 50 Cent's sophomore studio album includes hits such as "Candy Shop" featuring Olivia, "Just a Lil Bit," and "Outta Control" featuring Mobb Deep.

