50 Cent Says He’s Planning “Surviving Diddy” Series: “This Is A Movie”

50 Cent revealed he plans to produce a docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs after a series of bombshell allegations against the mogul became public.

50 Cent continues to poke fun at Diddy after the Bad Boy Records mogul became the epicenter of a bombshell lawsuit involving his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura. Ventura accused Diddy of sex trafficking, rape, physical abuse and a litany of other offenses, including blowing up Kid Cudi’s car in a jealous fury. They settled the suit less than 24 hours later.

On Wednesday (November 22), former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre was hit with a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe. The unidentified woman claimed she was groomed by Pierre and sexually assaulted multiple times during his tenure. It didn’t take long for 50 Cent to get wind of the latest troubles for Diddy. In fact, Fif may be considering turning Diddy’s woes into content.

50 Cent, who serves as the executive producer of the top-rated franchises “BMF” and “Power,” made the announcement to his 30 million Instagram followers.

“I Told you they was coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 SMH,” he wrote. “This is a movie (SURVIVING P DIDDY) OR (DIDDY, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson coming soon !”

50 Cent was referring to a post he made just hours after it was revealed Diddy settled the lawsuit with Cassie Ventura. Upon hearing of the quick settlement, 50 Cent anticipated Diddy would face an avalanche of lawsuits.

“LOL He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water and here they come in 5,4,3,2,1 every woman he put his hand on,” 50 predicted.

Although Diddy wasn’t named in the lawsuit against Harve Pierre, Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records and Combs Enterprises are named co-defendants. A company rep for Bad Boy said they were investigating the latest lawsuit.

“We have recently become aware of a lawsuit filed in New York by a former employee,” the spokesperson said. “The allegations are from many years ago that were never brought to the attention of the company. Neither the plaintiff nor the executive are current employees of the company. We are now investigating the allegations, and our top priority is the safety and well-being of our employees.”