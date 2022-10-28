50 Cent Says “It’s A Wrap” For Kanye West Amid Antisemitism Controversy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 Cent said Kanye West needs to learn when to be quiet and should “buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sunset.”

50 Cent says he has “never seen anything like” what is happening to Kanye West and believes it’s over for the Donda rapper following his antisemitic rants.

The TV mogul took to Instagram with a CNN report regarding Ye’s alleged fascination with Hitler.

“I have never seen anything like this before,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I think Kanye should buy the car he likes and just ride off into the sun set, it’s really a wrap,” he added.

According to Fiddy, Kanye West needs to learn when to be quiet.

“People are really hurt by this s###,” 50 continued. “I have seen people in this position because of the thing they have did not the things they have said. Now you gotta master the art of shutting the f### up! No. You gonna make everybody hot. Go cool off!” he concluded.

The headline from CNN stated: “Kanye West has a disturbing history of admiring Hitler, sources tell CNN.”

Instagram 50 Cent

The outlet reported a former executive who used to work with Kanye West alleged the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler. The source claimed Ye even wanted to name an album after the disgraced N### leader.

“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the N### Party achieved for the German people,” the individual alleged.

50 Cent Clowns Kanye West

Meanwhile, Kanye West returned to Instagram on Thursday (Oct. 27) after receiving a ban for his comments about Diddy and Jewish people. He shared a fake news headline that read: “Ye Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Kanye West.”

50 Cent then shared his own fake news post, carrying a similar headline. “Curtis Jackson has reportedly cut ties with 50 Cent,” the post read. “I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like kanye right now !” he added in the caption.