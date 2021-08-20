50 Cent Says Remy Martin’s “Afraid” in Response to Lawsuit

50 Cent is being sued by E Rémy Martin & Co for allegedly copying the design of its Rémy Martin XO bottle.

They filed the complaint in New York last week against 50’s Cognac brand, Sire Spirits which produces the Branson Cognac brand. They claim the Branson Cognac bottle infringes on the trademark of Rémy’s Centaure de Diamant cognac bottle.

Arguing that 50 Cent’s Branson bottle is a, “‘near exact reproduction” of their unique one-of-a-kind bottle they say the two bottles are “nearly indistinguishable” from one another. They accuse 50 Cent of making a “blatant attempt” to capitalize on the standing and reputation the firm has built by mimicking their bottle.

Rémy states that it has spent $15 million on promotion in the last five years and that as a result, the Rémy bottle is, “distinctive, has become well known, and, indeed, famous, to the trade and members of the purchasing public.”

They also note that consumers are pointing out the similarities between the bottles on social media. Rémy Martin is the world’s second biggest-selling Cognac after Hennessey, selling 2.3 million nine-liter cases in 2020.

The multimedia mogul addressed the lawsuit on Instagram. He wrote: “They are afraid of me already. Branson Cognac is the new wave. Remy is #2 behind Henny and worried about Branson Smh I’m just getting started.”

