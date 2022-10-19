50 Cent Blasts His Son Again: “He Just Wants Some Attention”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

50 said he tried to connect with his son years ago, but his son dodged him. Read more about what he had to say!

After years of being estranged, rapper 50 Cent’s son said he wanted to extend an olive branch and sit with his father— possibly to restore their relationship.

However, the Queens rapper is calling bullsh*t, saying that Marquise doesn’t reconciliation, he wants attention.

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God the rapper was asked, “You know, your son wants to sit down with you.”

“No, he doesn’t,” he snapped. “See Charlamagne, he would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man.”

The “Get Rich od Die Tryin’” rapper said, “He wants some attention. It’s OK… he can have as much that as you want.”

The two have been at odds for years, ever since 2017 when the young man referenced his father ins a rap song. 50 has long said his son is listening to his mother and siding with her over him.

He continued in the interview saying, “You know, it’s just like, he’s been trained to believe what you seen him say in that interview. He’s been trained to believe that for a long time. You don’t just wake up and say, ‘Oh well, I don’t believe what I’ve been believing forever.’”

“When I said, he’s entitled … really it’s his moms whose entitled. It’s been filtered. I told you I was giving her a half million dollars a year. They go through the paperwork they see half a million dollars a year. At that point, she still was expecting more. This is why I took her to child support. You don’t usually sign up for child support. I took myself to child support. Because she was not understanding I’m already giving you more than you were supposed to get. Then when it turns into the $6,700 and that’s not enough. It’s never going to be enough.” he explained.

He said to Charlamagne, “You remember me constantly coming to you saying, ‘She don’t want to work. She needed a job.’ She didn’t hear me.”

The radio host confirmed the conversations, saying, “You used to tell me, he is almost 18. The child support going to be up.”

50 then shared he never feels resentment when it comes to child support because he pays it. He just puts in an account that automatically paid his son’s mother. He said regarding Marquis he tried for a long time to get to him directly, even showing up to where he was, but he would not sit with him.

He also shared that he doesn’t really rock with Sire’s mom, but there is a family member that makes sure there is good communication between the father and his youngest son.

Charlemagne reminded him that people do grow up and realize they only received one side of the story and seek to restore their relationship with their dad to get a full picture.

The interesting part of this conversation is that the door does not seem to be closed.

50 seems to be saying, just like the father-son dynamics in all of his shows, a mending could be had but it needs to happen behind closed doors.

We rooting for y’all. After all, they have the exact same faces! #CurtisAndMarquisForTheWin