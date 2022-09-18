50 Cent Sues Plastic Surgeon For Implying He Had A Penis Enhancement Surgery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lawsuit alleges the picture with the doctor has damage his personal and professional reputation.

A plastic surgeon, who specializes in penis enhancement, posted a picture of 50 Cent on her social media, leading some people to think the rapper might not have had “the magic stick” after all.

50 is now suing the woman, whose name is Angela Kogan, according to TMZ, for misrepresenting the nature of the picture.

The “Wanksta” rapper said he took the picture with Dr. Kogan back in February 2020 because he was under the impression, she was a fan of his work. Now it seems like the Kim Kardashian look-alike has used the star’s face to get some free promo for the procedure.

In one post on her personal page, she captioned: “Thank you @50cent for stopping by the number one med spa @bh_perfection_medspa.”

BH Perfection MedSpa

She shared the same caption on the company’s corporate social media.

Because of the picture, 50 Cent whose real name is Curtis Jackson, says he keeps getting linked to articles about the procedure.

TheShadeRoom ScreenShot

Even in responses to some of the questions that asked about the artist’s getting surgery – no one at the company denied it. Instead, they used laughing emojis and smiley-kissy faces.

BH Perfection MedSpa

By not shutting it down and encouraging it, the lawsuit alleges the artist has been exposed to ridicule, both his professional and personal reputation has been damaged and his right to control his name and image has been violated.

The lawsuit asked for the company to stop using the image and to pay him for his woes.