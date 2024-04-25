50 Cent Takes Next Step To Expand Presence In Shreveport Following G-Unit Studios Launch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent brought G-Unit Studios to Shreveport, Louisiana with plans to make the city a destination for entertainment.

G-Unit Studios setting up shop in Shreveport, Louisiana was just the beginning of 50 Cent’s plans for the city. According to multiple reports, the diamond-selling rapper intended to transform the city’s Stageworks of Louisiana a.k.a. Expo Hall property into a sports and entertainment venue.

Shreveport officials introduced an ordinance to lease the city-owned facility to 50 Cent’s production company on Tuesday (April 23). Like the G-Unit Studios deal, 50 Cent would pay $2,400 annually to lease the building.

“G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana, LLC (‘Tenant’) desires to operate a sports and entertainment event venue to include, but not be limited to, amateur and professional basketball and volleyball leagues and tournaments, amateur and professional boxing and MMA matches, seminars, conventions, auto shows, concerts and general business meetings,” Shreveport City Attorney Marcus Edwards wrote. “Tenant has requested and City desires to lease portions of the property to Tenant for such purposes.”

The ordinance proposed a second 30-year deal with 50 Cent. Last year, the Shreveport City Council unanimously approved his 30-year lease of the property where G-Unit Studios currently resides. The agreement included an option to renew the lease for another 15 years.

50 Cent launched G-Unit Studios at a location formerly known as Millennium Studios on April 18. Shreveport declared April 18 to be Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day to celebrate..

“Through the expansion of G-Unit in Shreveport, my aim is to embody the spirit of conscious capitalism to focus on creating jobs, stimulating commerce and contributing to the economic growth of this vibrant community. I envision [making] Shreveport a beacon of the entertainment industry,” he said at the launch.

Non-scripted projects are scheduled to begin production at G-Unit Studios this summer. 50 Cent’s G-Unit Films and Television produced several hit TV shows, including BMF and each spinoff in the Power franchise.