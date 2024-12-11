50 Cent Teases Doc On UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Suspect: “He Is Special!” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is intrigued by Luigi Mangione, the man suspected in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

50 Cent is already issuing his apologies after revealing his plans to make a documentary about Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The rapper and film and television mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 10), to share the idea. 50 Cent posted an image of a portion of the 262-page manifesto allegedly found on Mangione when he was detained Monday (December 9).

“I don’t know, I kinda like this killer,” he captioned the since-deleted post. “I’m sorry this is going this way it is but I’m doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn’t understand.”

The section shared by the G-Unit boss reads: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, and a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it.”

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Luigi Mangione at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in connection to the fatal shooting. He was apprehended after an employee recognized him from media coverage and alerted police.

Along with the alleged manifesto and multiple fake IDs, authorities seized a 3D-printed “ghost gun” equipped with a suppressor, consistent with the weapon used in the shooting. They also recovered clothing and a mask matching witness descriptions of the suspect.

Luigi Mangione Charged In Connection With Death Of Brian Thompson

On Tuesday, Mangione, a former data engineer and Ivy League graduate was charged with murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York on December 4. He was denied bail and is fighting extradition to New York.

He made a scene in front of reporters as he arrived for his extradition hearing this afternoon, yelling, “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people.”

50 Cent’s announcement about a possible documentary on the CEO shooting suspect arrived on the same day he launched his new free live TV channel, 50 Cent Action Channel on Roku.

G-Unit Film & Television partnered with Lionsgate. The channel will feature the production company’s catalog of over 2,000 titles in addition to films curated by 50, including movies he’s starred in.