50 Cent To Produce Boxing Drama For Starz

50 Cent says ‘Fightland’ was the last show he pitched before his exclusive deal with Starz ended in September.

50 Cent is developing another show for Starz.

According to Deadline, 50 Cent will executive produce a boxing drama titled Fightland. The scripted series comes from the writing duo Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan and Marlon Smith.

The show tells the story of a retired fighter who takes action following the disappearance of a childhood friend and training partner. The disgraced world champion must return to a corrupt British boxing scene in order to help his friend.

“Fightland embodies the stakes, swagger and ambition that collaborations between Starz and 50 Cent have come to represent,” Starz president of original programming Kathryn Busby said. “We are excited to be working with Daniel and Marlon who are brilliant writers and whose authentic take will bring this global story to life.”

Starz gave the green light to Fightland a few months after 50 Cent’s exclusive partnership with the network ended. The G-Unit artist said it was the final series he pitched before his deal concluded in September.

“This was the last show i had to pitch to STARZ first before my deal ended,” he wrote in an Instagram comment. “FIGHT LAND!”

Fightland joins 50 Cent’s already expansive roster of Starz shows. The 47-year-old rapper produces the network’s BMF series and the entire Power franchise.