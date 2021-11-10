50 Cent To Star in “Expendables 4”

50 Cent continues to make inroads in the entertainment industry, adding to his acting accolades with a role in the upcoming “Expendables 4.”

50 Cent has revealed that he has a part in the upcoming movie blockbuster, “Expendables 4.”

Fif will star alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, and Megan Fox in the fourth installment of the action movie.

The entertainment mogul took to Instagram to share a series of shots from the set. Fiddy is seen posing with an array of heavy artillery while perched atop military tanks and looking fearless in gritty-looking warehouses.

50 Cent captioned the first post “WAR what is it good for, absolutely nothing but n!66a’s keep fronting, f### it then live like solider and die like solider WAR.”

He also added the hashtag “#expendables4,” in case there was any confusion that he may in fact be on his way to the ‘Starz” network HQ to prevent a potential sale.

The role has been a long time coming for 50 Cent. He was slated to appear in the original “The Expendables” movie back in 2009. At the time, he was working on “Before I Self Destruct” with Dr. Dre and Eminem and couldn’t commit to the film.

Fiddy is determined to get his respect for the part, declaring, “I’m from South Side we always got something to prove. a lot of people know i’m good at what i do. i’m disciplined, so everybody will know i’m great soon. 🚦Green Light Gang”

50 Cent Wants Heads to Roll

50 Cent had his own mini-war with Starz this weekend after they aired an episode of his “BMF” series for a few hours before taking it down.

“Starz is a s### show, they better sell it fast,” he said. “They put the f###### BMF show on, then took it down. what network does s### like that? They just ruined the anticipation of The episode i directed, I WORKED HARD ON THIS. I can’t work with these people anymore.”

He continued and expressed his particular displeasure that the leaked episode was one in which he directed Eminem. “Episode 7 of BMF is the best work i have done directing to date,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption. “I’m disappointed that STARZ handled this so poorly. I used my personal relationships to make things happen they couldn’t have made happen. @eminem thank you for doing this for me. I love you bro, you know i’m rolling wit you till the wheels fall off.”