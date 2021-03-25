50 Cent Trashes Young Buck Again For Claiming Their Feud Was Staged

(AllHipHop News)
Young Buck had to see this one coming.
50 Cent has come forward to bash the Nashville, Tennessee rap star who claimed their beef was completely made up.
Last week, Young Buck declared he and 50 Cent had played everyone’s “d########,” for feeding into the narrative that they were feuding.
“Y’all got played this time. We sat down and master-planned this s### out,” Young Buck claimed. “50 was like I am finna say all kind of s### about you…we made all you m############ think that it’s beef and we don’t like each other. I just got off the phone with the n####. We just shot a video yesterday. About to drop it and give it to the world.”
However, in a deleted post, 50 Cent made it clear there’s nothing phony about their feud, which started over an unpaid debt, and quickly escalated after 50 Cent repeatedly attack Young Buck, claiming he was into transgendered women.
“SMH, he only makes a fool of himself and the transgender man he was dating for a year gets angry every time he says he got catfished stop lying Damn!”
50 Cent’s feud with Young Buck has mostly consisted of social media insults, although Young Buck files for bankruptcy again in May of 2020.
According to the documents, Young Buck was attempting to get out of his contract with G-Unit.