50 Cent Trolled By Jeweler He’s Suing In His Old South Jamaica Hood

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent sued jeweler Maksud Agadjani for trademark infringement and unjust competition. The G-Unit rapper sought $5 million in damages.

A jeweler gave away $50,000 worth of silver in 50 Cent’s South Jamaica, Queens neighborhood in reaction to the TV mogul’s trademark infringement lawsuit. Maksud Agadjani trolled the G-Unit rapper by posting footage of the giveaway on social media, suggesting it should settle their legal dispute.

“I don’t need your image,” Agadjani claimed. “Your videos are down. I hope we could call it a day in a respectful manner like two grown men.”

50 Cent sued Agadjani for $5 million. The G-Unit rapper took legal action after the jeweler brazenly copied his cross chain and boasted about it online.

“You’re not Jesus Christ,” Agadjani declared in South Jamaica. “You don’t own the cross. But that’s neither here nor there … Just trying to resolve this conflict in the spirit of the Lord, bro.”

Agadjani trolled 50 Cent by saying the diamond-selling artist should focus on Diddy. 50 Cent is producing a documentary series about Diddy for Netflix.

“You’ve got better things to do,” Agadjani said. “You got Diddy, you got baby oil. You got everything you need, man. What do you need me for?”

He added, “Instead of giving money to lawyers, let’s do the right thing and handle it like men. I know you’re a grown man. I know you can handle yourself.”

Agadjani started bragging about copying 50 Cent’s chain in August. The jeweler received a warning before the lawsuit was filed on October 10.

“This was a bad idea,” 50 Cent commented on one of Agadjani’s posts. “You will regret doing this I promise.”

Agadjani failed to convince the rap star to drop the lawsuit after seeking forgiveness on social media.

“Let me think about it,” 50 Cent wrote. “Nah you tried to play with me! You know the vibes by Monday.”

50 Cent announced his first Las Vegas residency on Tuesday (October 15). His first show is scheduled for December 27.