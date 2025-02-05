50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti Amid Rumors Mogul On Life Support Following Stroke 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent rushed to Instagram to mock Irv Gotti amid reports that the music mogul is on life support following a stroke.

50 Cent is showing no mercy to his longtime nemesis Irv Gotti amid reports that the music mogul suffered another stroke.

On Tuesday, February 4, the G-Unit founder took to Instagram to claim that Gotti is on “life support” and in critical condition. The report also noted that his loved ones are saying their final goodbyes.

50 Cent wasted no time taunting Irv Gotti in the caption, writing, “Damn I wanted him to see my new shows yo!”

While some fans found 50 Cent’s post tasteless, with one remarking, “The fact people are laughing at this is disturbing,” others argued that his dark humor and trolling are par for the course with the outspoken rapper.

“This n#### don’t give a f###,” wrote one. Another added, “Beef wit 50 is like a successful marriage.. til death do us part.”

The legendary hip-hop producer and founder of Murder Inc. reportedly suffered another stroke. This comes less than a year after his previous minor stroke last August, linked to his diabetes.

50 Cent also mocked Irv Gotti at the time after a photo of him walking with a cane went viral.

The circumstances surrounding his current condition remain unclear, and representatives for the 54-year-old music mogul have yet to comment. Unconfirmed rumors on social media suggest Gotti may be in a vegetative state or on life support.

In early 2024, Gotti openly discussed his struggles with diabetes, admitting it was “deteriorating” his body.

After his first stroke, Gotti reportedly made lifestyle changes, including adopting a healthier diet.