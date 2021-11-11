50 Cent Plans To Make TV Series About Snoop Dogg’s Murder Case

50 Cent intends to create a television series about the murder case against Snoop Dogg, who was acquitted of the charges in 1996.

50 Cent has another television show in the works.

The G-Unit boss revealed plans to make a series about Snoop Dogg’s infamous murder case on Thursday. 50 Cent didn’t mention any network or streaming service in his Twitter announcement, but he suggested the show will be greenlit.

“I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” 50 Cent wrote. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no idea. @snoopdogg story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I DON’T MISS.”

Snoop Dogg and his former bodyguard McKinley Lee were charged with murder in 1993. The multi-platinum selling rapper was in the driver’s seat of a car when Lee shot and killed 20-year-old Philip Woldemariam in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors claimed Snoop Dogg and Lee hunted down Woldemariam, who was allegedly a rival gang member. During the lengthy trial, defense lawyers said Lee acted in self-defense after Woldemariam reached for a gun.

Snoop Dogg and his ex-bodyguard were acquitted of murder in 1996. The Doggfather was also found not guilty of accessory after the fact.

50 Cent’s proposed series about the murder case will bolster his extensive TV lineup. He’s produced multiple hit shows, including Power and its spinoffs, for Starz.

In September, 50 Cent launched a series about the Black Mafia Family. The first season of BMF hasn’t even finished airing, but the show’s already been renewed for a second season.